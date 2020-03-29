.

Shvpes Release 'Lion's Den' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-29-2020

Shvpes

Shvpes have released a music video for their brand new single "Lion's Den." The new song follows the group's previous single "Hot Head", which they released in January.

Frontman Griffin Dickinson had this to say, "I think a lot of us can find ourselves in toxic environments that we eventually learn to call home. It's easy to get comfy in a bad place yet simultaneously very difficult to make the choice to leave those bad places when the threat of the unknown is so daunting.

"This song is about taking your life into your own hands, knowing your worth, and making those life-changing decisions that are terrifying yet liberating in equal measure." Watch the video below:


