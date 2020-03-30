End Release 'Pariah' Music Video
End have released a music video for their new single "Pariah". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face", which is set to be released on June 5th.
The group features current and former members of Counterparts, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Fit For An Autopsy, Misery Signals, Shai Hulud, and Reign Supreme.
The band had this to say, "Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face. 11 tracks that dive deep into a psyche of chaos, isolation, madness, and violence.
"Collectively an overwhelming amount of creative work and intensity went into this record. We can't wait for you to experience it all." Watch the video below:
