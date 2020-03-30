Jimmy Page Recalls Led Zeppelin's 'Profound' First Time Together

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page recalls that he and other members of the band felt "profoundly connected" at their very first rehearsal together in April of 1968.

Page reflected on that first coming together of the legendary band during a recent appearance on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nightsradio show. Page said, "What I knew was I'd never felt something like that before; and what I also knew was everybody else was in the same boat.

"No matter what they'd done in the past, they'd never been in a situation where everything was so sort of intense and so heavily connected - profoundly connected, musically - on just our first meeting and getting together to play.

"I'd worked with Robert (Plant) at my house, going through the various things I wanted to do like 'Dazed And Confused', 'Babe I'm Gonna Leave You'... but that initial rehearsal was enough for everybody to say, 'Yeah.'

"We were recording in October of '68; the Yardbirds were still going in July of '68. You can imagine how quickly this whole thing came together."





