KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Leg
KISS have announced the new rescheduled dates for the South American leg of their End Of The Road Farewell tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The legendary band was originally scheduled to perform the South American tour leg in April and May but will now visit the continent in November and December.
The leg is scheduled to kick off on November 10th in Brasilia, Brazil at Nilson Nelson and they will wrap things up on December 8th in San Salvador, El Salvador at Estadio Magico Gonzalez. See the dates below:
11/10 - Nilson Nelson - Brasilia, Brazil
11/12 - Estadio Parque Do Sabia - Uberlandia, Brazil
11/14 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil
11/15 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
11/17 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky - Curitiba, Brazil
11/19 - [to be announced] - Porto Alegre, Brazil
11/21 - Campo Argentino De Polo - Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/24 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile
11/28 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
12/01 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
12/04 - Estadio Nacional - San Jose, Costa Rica
12/08 - Estadio Magico Gonzalez - San Salvador, El Salvador
