.

KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Leg

Keavin Wiggins | 03-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

KISS have announced the new rescheduled dates for the South American leg of their End Of The Road Farewell tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary band was originally scheduled to perform the South American tour leg in April and May but will now visit the continent in November and December.

The leg is scheduled to kick off on November 10th in Brasilia, Brazil at Nilson Nelson and they will wrap things up on December 8th in San Salvador, El Salvador at Estadio Magico Gonzalez. See the dates below:

11/10 - Nilson Nelson - Brasilia, Brazil
11/12 - Estadio Parque Do Sabia - Uberlandia, Brazil
11/14 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil
11/15 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
11/17 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky - Curitiba, Brazil
11/19 - [to be announced] - Porto Alegre, Brazil
11/21 - Campo Argentino De Polo - Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/24 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile
11/28 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru
12/01 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia
12/04 - Estadio Nacional - San Jose, Costa Rica
12/08 - Estadio Magico Gonzalez - San Salvador, El Salvador


Related Stories


KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Leg

Paul Stanley Shares Inspiration For KISS Classic

KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

David Lee Roth Says He Takes Chances Opening For KISS

KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus

KISS Cancel Fan Events On Current Tour Due To Coronavirus

KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members

KISS Rock America's Got Talent Finale

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

KISS Farewell Tour Does Not Mean The End Of The Band

More KISS News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert- Thomas Rhett- I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19- KISS Rescheduled Dates- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

advertisement


Latest News
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration

Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation

John Fogerty Performs Pair Of CCR Classics At Home

Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19

Bon Jovi Share 'Unbroken' Video Featuring The Invictus Games Choir



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.