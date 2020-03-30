KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Leg

KISS have announced the new rescheduled dates for the South American leg of their End Of The Road Farewell tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary band was originally scheduled to perform the South American tour leg in April and May but will now visit the continent in November and December.

The leg is scheduled to kick off on November 10th in Brasilia, Brazil at Nilson Nelson and they will wrap things up on December 8th in San Salvador, El Salvador at Estadio Magico Gonzalez. See the dates below:

11/10 - Nilson Nelson - Brasilia, Brazil

11/12 - Estadio Parque Do Sabia - Uberlandia, Brazil

11/14 - Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil

11/15 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

11/17 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky - Curitiba, Brazil

11/19 - [to be announced] - Porto Alegre, Brazil

11/21 - Campo Argentino De Polo - Buenos Aires, Argentina

11/24 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile

11/28 - Arena Costa Verde - Lima, Peru

12/01 - Movistar Arena - Bogota, Colombia

12/04 - Estadio Nacional - San Jose, Costa Rica

12/08 - Estadio Magico Gonzalez - San Salvador, El Salvador





