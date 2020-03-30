Singled Out: Chords Of Eve's The Future's Not What It Used To Be

Chords Of Eve just release their new single "The Future's Not What It Used To Be" and to celebrate we asked Atlas Cage to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The concept story for Chords Of Eve is a tie between the rock band I've been a part of for over a decade and my love for cinematic, sci-fi stories a la Joss Whedon and Phillip K Dick. It's the story of a musician who lost everything and meets an android that acts more human than machine.

The story goes that Atlas, frontman for the band Strings Of Atlas, was playing a show in what became a warzone in the dust of Texas. The town was attacked, bombs falling from the sky but by some miracle, he was found alive in the rubble by the Atomic Girls, a league of extraordinary women he encountered along his travels. They lifted him from the wreckage, back to the abandoned hospital in which they set up camp and began rebuilding him with GAAF Tech.

His body was badly damaged though, speaking was difficult and it would be months or years before he could learn to play music the same way again. But this hospital, this was where he met C.A.S.E.Y., an android with the golden, human voice. It became apparent that this machine was far more advanced than any of its commercial counterparts. Was it possible that this robot had a soul? The two become friends and thus begin their sonic journey into a world divided by humans and machines.

The album touches on topics of mental illness and depression with the song "Evelyn", craving a meaning or a clear path with "Dear Engineer" and employs the use of positive sonic reinforcement with "Rebuild Ourselves Tonight" and "Brightside". We want those who listen to our music to feel connected, even in times where they could feel the most isolated. We want people to feel as if someone understands them, that they have been seen.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here





Related Stories

More Chords Of Eve News



