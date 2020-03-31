Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Johnny Thunders Classic

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is continuing a weekly cover song series from home during the coronavirus pandemic with a classic track by former New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunders.

"Welcome to No Fun Mondays," says Armstrong. "Going to release a cover song every week until we're let back out into the world. This week's song: 'You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory' by Johnny Thunders."

The tune - which has been covered by everyone from Guns N' Roses to Michael Monroe to the Hollywood Vampires - originally appeared on the Thunders' 1978 album, "So Alone."

It's the second cover tune issued by Armstrong, following his take on the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, "I Think We're Alone Now." Check out the covers here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

More Billie Joe Armstrong News



