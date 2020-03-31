Metallica Stream Complete 2017 Paris Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a complete 2017 concert in Paris, France as the latest edition of their recently launched streaming series "Metallica Mondays."

The group were filmed during the first of two nights at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on September 8, where they delivered the WorldWired tour debut of their cover of the Misfits track, "Last Caress", which appeared on their 1987 EP "The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited", as well as the 1998 compilation, "Garage Inc."

The newly-launched weekly series - which debuted with footage of a 2019 show at the iconic Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland - sees the band premiere full concert footage every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on their YouTube and Facebook feeds.

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance?", says Metallica. "Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week

Metallica Reveal Revised Tour and Festival Plans

Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club

Metallica Festival Cancelations Explained

Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute

More Metallica News



