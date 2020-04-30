Singled Out: State To State's Undead Love

Atmospheric alt rockers State To State just released their latest single "Undead Love" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Shea Stratton to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Undead Love" is unique to us. I wrote it over the course of three or so months in little spurts so the song is a bit frenetic in nature. Usually I don't spend so much time finding the parts and bringing them together. This one was definitely a bit scatterbrained, but that different approach brought a different sound and feel to this one.

"Undead Love" is a dirty, high energy song about love and lust. Written form the perspective of a vampire who needs blood, but really just someone who wants to be loved.

We recorded this one with Producer, Johnny K at Maple Studios in Santa Ana, CA last February. Love that studio and Cameron Webb is great guy. Huge thanks to him for allowing us to create there.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





