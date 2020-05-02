Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a new home isolation video performance of their 1988 classic, "Blackened," a track from the band's fourth album, "...And Justice For All".

"Here's a little something we cooked up over the last few days," says the band about the isolation video. "Hope you're all safe & sound. Have a great weekend."

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently revealed the band have been discussing the possibility of recording a new album while in quarantine during the global pandemic.

"We've been sitting around in the last four to six weeks and having numerous conversations," Ulrich told Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff during a livestream session on April 28. "The four members of Metallica connect via Zoom once a week, and it's great to connect."

"The guys in Metallica, as we sit here and go, well, maybe in a month or two from now, is there a chance that the four of us can be together maybe at our studio here in Northern California, if the quarantine and stay-at-home orders subside - so on and so forth," Ulrich added. "The people that make all the software and all the stuff that we all use to record are sitting right now trying to figure out how Lars and James and Kirk and Rob can make a Metallica record from four different locations in four different states. And that's something that we're obviously circling and very excited about... A lot of that will, obviously, have to do with how long stay-at-home orders stay in place. A lot of that will have to do with if there's a second wave of the virus. Who knows what our world will look like six months from now? But, obviously, the one thing that you can depend on with creative people, for better or worse, is that they can't sit still for very long.

"So, will there be a Metallica quarantine record? I can't tell you, because, again, I don't know how long the quarantine will last. But if you and I and the rest of the world are sitting here six months from now or a year from now, I'd say there's a very good chance." Watch the isolation video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





