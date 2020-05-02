Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1970 US TV Performance Special

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd continue their weekly series of concert videos with a stream of a rare 1970 performance special originally broadcast by a public broadcasting station in San Francisco, CA.

"An Hour with Pink Floyd: KQED" was filmed in April 1970 while the band was on a US tour in support of their fourth album, "Ummagumma." The hour-long program features performances of the title track to their then-forthcoming fifth record, "Atom Heart Mother"; fan favorite "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", an acoustic duet of "Grantchester Meadows" by David Gilmour and Roger Waters; "Cymbaline" and "Green Is The Colour" from 1969's "More" soundtrack; and, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun" from 1968's "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

The footage was upgraded in 2016 for "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set release, and its subsequent release as a stand-alone, year-specific volume, "1970 Devi/ation."

Pink Floyd recently launched the four-part weekly concert series with a stream of a 1994 London show from the band's Division Bell tour, as seen on the home release, "Pulse"; that was followed by the 1972 film, "Live At Pompeii." Watch the TV special here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





