AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson delivered a video message to fans for this year's Bonfest this past Saturday (May 2nd), which went virtual for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organizers changed the three-day event to a six-hour online celebration of late frontman Bon Scott due to the current shutdown. Johnson provided a special video message to fans.
He said, "Hey everybody. I know you're all disappointed that the Bonfest is not going to be on this year, but as you know this virus has got everything pretty screwed up. But, I'm sure it will be back next year bigger and better and we can all go and celebrate our favourite singer's life.
"I've got nothing much to say except the fact that I'm as bored as all you are, I just want to get out there. Keep tight, stay safe and we'll see you all again. As Bon would have said, 'Ride on', we'll see you then." Watch the clip below:
