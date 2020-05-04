Metallica To Stream Full London Show For MetallicaMondays

Metallica have announced that they will be streaming their full November 18, 2016 concert from The House Of Vans in London for this week's installment of MetallicaMonday.

The band launched the weekly full concert stream in late March, telling fans "While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance?

"Let's stay connected and virtually visit a few of our favorite places in the world together as we bring a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

The London show will stream live for free tonight (May 4th) starting at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT. The show can be streamed below or via the band's official YouTube channel.





