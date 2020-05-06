Metallica Launch A Month Of Giving

(hennemusic) Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation have launched a Month Of Giving program in aid of COVD-19 Relief. In addition to a video by drummer Lars Ulrich outlining the project, the group also issued a statement explaining the inspiration and goals of the series.

"In more typical times, we would be hosting our All Within My Hands Day of Service at local food banks across the country this month, but this year is different," says Metallica. "Inspired by #GivingTuesdayNow, we decided to make May our Month of Giving, to do our part in meeting the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

"Rather than focusing on one campaign this year, every Tuesday throughout May we will spotlight a different organization we are supporting through our AWMH grants for COVID-19 relief. Each week we will share with you what these organizations do and show you how you can chip in. The Metallica Store will also feature select "Month of Giving" products and donate proceeds to our partner organizations throughout the entire month of May."

"Week one kicks off with Feeding America," continues the band. "AWMH reached out to our partner food banks across the United States and asked them what, in their own words, they need most at each location.

"Stay tuned to AllWithinMyHands.org for updates on how you can continue to join us throughout this #MonthOfGiving." Watch the announcement video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





