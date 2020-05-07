Neil Young Releases New Fireside Session

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming the fourth episode in his home concert series, "Fireside Sessions" that was filmed by his wife, actor/director Daryl Hannah, at the couple's residence in Telluride, CO.

The latest video opened with, as Rolling Stone notes, an outdoor performance of the 1992 "Harvest Moon" tune, "One Of These Days", before the rocker moved indoors for "Good To See You," a song from 2000's "Silver And Gold" that he hasn't performed since the 1999 Bridge School Benefit.

Young then delivered the debut live performance of "Through My Sails" from 1975's "Zuma", followed by "Daddy Went Walking", "After The Gold Rush", "Mother Earth" and "Distant Camera" before closing with "Are You Ready For The Country?" from 1972's "Harvest." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

