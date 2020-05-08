Rammstein Cancel First Leg Of 2020 Stadium Tour

Rammstein broke the bad news to fans in Europe that their planned 2020 stadium tour will not be taking place as planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they are exploring the possibility of rescheduling.

The band had this to say, : "Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band's 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place.

"We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible! All tickets will remain valid until then. Thank you again for your understanding and patience."

The mostly sold-out tour was scheduled to get underway at the end of this month and run through early August. At this time the band's North American stadium tour has not been postponed or canceled. See the dates below:

08/20 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

08/27 - Washington, DC - FedExField

08/30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

09/03 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

09/06 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

09/10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

09/16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

09/19 - Los Angeles, CA - United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol





