Rammstein broke the bad news to fans in Europe that their planned 2020 stadium tour will not be taking place as planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they are exploring the possibility of rescheduling.
The band had this to say, : "Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band's 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place.
"We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible! All tickets will remain valid until then. Thank you again for your understanding and patience."
The mostly sold-out tour was scheduled to get underway at the end of this month and run through early August. At this time the band's North American stadium tour has not been postponed or canceled. See the dates below:
08/20 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau
08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
08/27 - Washington, DC - FedExField
08/30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
09/03 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
09/06 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
09/10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
09/16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
09/19 - Los Angeles, CA - United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
09/27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
Rammstein Working On Solution To Spring and Summer Tour Dates
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus
Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19
Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour
Rammstein and Metallica Get Mashed With Beyonce
Rammstein Top Charts In 14 Countries, Scores Biggest U.S. Hit
Rammstein Release 'Radio' Video
Rammstein Release New Video and Announce Album
Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour 2018 In Review
Rammstein Cancel First Leg Of 2020 Stadium Tour- Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks- Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video- Iron Maiden- more
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow
The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark
Rammstein Cancel First Leg Of 2020 Stadium Tour
Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks
Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover
Caligula's Horse Release New Song 'Valkyrie'
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert