Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks

The Rolling Stones will be revisiting their historic 2016 show in Cuba for this week's installment of their special Extra Licks streaming series on YouTube.

The online video series debuted last week and for the second episode the legendary band will be sharing performances from their "Havana Moon" concert film.

"Havana Moon" documented the band's historic massive free concert in Havana, Cuba where they played to hundreds of thousands of fans. The episode will stream this Sunday, Sunday May 10th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET/ 8pm BST. Watch it below:





