Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has recruited some of his metal musician friends to record a quarantine cover of the Rush classic "Red Barchetta".
Benate, along with Testament's Alex Skolnick (), Suicidal Tendencies' Roberto "Ra" Diaz and Crobot's Brandon Yeagley, each recorded the "Moving Pictures" classic from their respective homes.
Benante had this to say in the video caption, "Once again, we've been completely knocked out by the responses to our video tribute to the one & only Rush, thank you. This time, we've decided to follow up our most recent track (and our first vocal song, 'Freewill') with another one of our favorites, 'Red Barchetta'.
"Sadly, our completion of this video coincides with breaking news of the loss of one of rock'n'roll's greatest pioneers, Little Richard. On the one hand, it's difficult to find a more sonically different pair of acts than RUSH and Little Richard.
"On the other, it's safe to say (and we're sure the boys from Toronto would agree) that Little Richard blazed a trail for all of us with a force that perfectly fits the subject of 'Red Barchetta' - a high powered sports car from the same time period in which Little Richard was first emerging as an artist. This song is dedicated to him and we hope it brightens up your day." Watch the video below:
Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour
KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour
Rush's Geddy Lee Part Of All-Star 'Lean On Me' Covid-19 Relief Cover
Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves'
Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions
Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'
Rush and Blink-182 Stars Self-Quarantine
A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced
Rush's Neal Peart Remembered By Mike Portnoy
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87- Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- Whitesnake Release 'Give Me All Your Love' 2020 Remix Video- more
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87
Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
Whitesnake Release 'Give Me All Your Love' 2020 Remix Video
John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR's 'Green River'
Grave Digger Release New Song 'Lions Of The Sea'
Lightworker Release New Song 'The Willing Martyr'
Sojourner Release 'The Event Horizon' Visualizer Video
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon