Whitesnake Release 'Give Me All Your Love' 2020 Remix Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have released a video for the 2020 remix of their 1987 track, "Give Me All Your Love." The song is featured on a new compilation, "The Rock Album", which presents remixed and remastered tracks from over three decades of the band's career.

Due June 19, the project is the first in Whitesnake's planned "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of new collections organized by musical themes that will also include "Love Songs" (red) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

"The Rock Album" will be available on CD, a double-LP set on white vinyl, and via digital and streaming services.

"Give Me All Your Love" was the fifth single from the group's self-titled record, which went on to sell more than 9 million copies worldwide. Watch the video here.

