Michael Franti & Spearhead Release 'I Got You' Video

Michael Franti & Spearhead have released a music video for their new song "I Got You." The track is the first single from their forthcoming album "Work Hard and Be Nice", which is scheduled for release on June 19th.

Franti had this to say about the track, "This song is about how we support those around us, dream beyond our four walls, and grow deeper in connection to those we love (despite physical distancing), no matter what we face or how hard it seems in the moment."



Michael also directed and produced the video which was filmed while quarantined in Ubud, Bali and stars Franti, wife Sara and baby Taj. "We were challenged to create a video for a song about having a partner who helps you get through the darkest moments of life and helps you 'love deeper, fly higher, see clearer, burn brighter, than we ever did before,' while being stuck on lockdown," Franti said.

"Because we didn't have the benefit of changing locations to shoot scenes that match lines, we worked over one hundred hours, after we shot the video on an iPhone, to edit the effects painstakingly in frame by frame.



"Even though the song isn't directly about COVID quarantining, its unique style was born out of the fact that all of us around the word are having to do the best we can, with the limited resources we have during home isolation." Watch the video below:





