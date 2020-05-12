The Who In The Studio For Leeds 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary of The Who's "Live at Leeds" album is being celebrated this week by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "As surprising as it may seem, not all famous rock'n'roll musicians are comfortable talking about their past, even involving their times of greatest creative accomplishment, fame, and fortune. The reasons can be myriad and not immediately obvious. Recalling your naive exploits, often at a time barely out your teens, can be awkward from the current perspective of a septuagenerian. Frequently the songs, albums, and tours are tied inextricably to behind-the-scenes issues of lawsuits, sour business deals, personnel defections and firings, and personal losses which are painful to re-examine. Some fading stars whose careers are struggling now are loathe to revisit past glories simply because it underscores for them just how far from grace they've fallen. And more than one famous rock star simply cannot remember key periods in their lives due to memory blackouts, a frightening and unfortunately permanent result of alcoholism or drug abuse.

"Pete Townshend of The Who has no such reservations, discussing easily the merits of The Who's music from 1964's I Can't Explain right up to their Super Bowl halftime performance, as well as their demerits for the band's behavior along the way. As The Who's recognized "Supreme Creator", Townshend has assessed their more than half-century of musical contributions and found it on balance to be good. Pete is a delightful, witty, thoughtful, and refreshingly honest conversationalist who can easily and effectively examine The Who's body of work through a slightly-detached objective eye which only the passage of time, plus maturity, can provide. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey here In the Studio hosting the fiftieth anniversary of The Who Live at Leeds , with archival classic rock interview from the late John Entwistle ." Stream the episode here.





