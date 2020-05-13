Judas Priest Icon K.K. Downing Ready To Mix New Album

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing says that he is ready to mix and master the debut album from his new project KK Priest as soon as the studio facilities reopen.

Downing formed the band with former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) and Les Binks (drums), along with Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, and A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar.

KK shared an update with fans on the group's first album on Tuesday (May 12th). He wrote, "Hi Everyone, I just wanted to check in to say a big hello from myself and the band!

"We are now just waiting for studio facilities to re-open in order to mix and master the album. We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!

"Although we are all enduring frustration in so many ways, we have to stay positive and patient, and hope that the live venues will soon be active again. It is our intention to be able to play for you as soon as we possibly can. We did have some festivals booked this year but understandable they had to be cancelled this time around, but rest assured management is talking with the agents and promoters to reschedule and we will be first in line to offer up our availability to promoters all around the world.

"Our thoughts and sympathy are with everyone and their associated families and friends that have been victims or have directly suffered from this terrible virus, let's stay strong and supportive together so that we can beat this world crisis into submission.

"I'm sure that you will all join us in saying a massive thank you to all medical and associated institutions for their hard work and bravery in the front line of this battle, as without them the cause would surely be lost.

"For now, stay safe, we will all be together again soon at a venue near you, for some great classic and new metal."





