Quantcast




.

KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10

Bruce Henne | 05-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kiss

(hennemusic) KISS have postponed the tenth edition of the annual KISS Kruise this fall. Originally scheduled to take place October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard the Norwegian Pearl, the band have changed their plans due to the ongoing global health crisis.

"Hey, everybody. I hope you're staying safe and I hope you're staying sane," says Paul Stanley in a newly-released video message alongside one by Gene Simmons. "I have to regrettably tell you that this year's 'Kiss Kruise' is being postponed until next year. We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change, but they haven't. Even if we wanted to do a 'Kiss Kruise' this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn't get the cruise you wanted anyway.

"So 'Kiss Kruise X' will be 'Kiss Kruise X' again. And we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets. The ship is sold out. You don't wanna lose your place."

The 2020 event was to see KISS continue the tradition of the Stardust Theater shows, activities with each member of the band, autograph sessions with artists from the lineup, and much more, with appearances by Queensryche, Ratt and Fozzy, among others.

"We will notify you of the exact new sailing dates, lineup and updated event information just as soon as we have all the details finalized," adds KISS. "We have extended an invitation for all currently booked artists to join us in 2021 and are excited to share our final lineup featuring some returning and new acts for next year.

"As we embark upon rescheduling an entire Summer and Fall season, we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we diligently work to provide you with updated event information as quickly as we can." Watch the video messages from Gene and Paul here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10

KISS Waiting To Reschedule Farewell Tour

Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Stitches' Lyric Video

The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic

KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour

KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes

Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group

Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video

More Kiss News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert- Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series- Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album- KISS- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night

Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin

Jon Hassell - Vernal Equinox

Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus

Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon

advertisement
Latest News

Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album

KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10

Yes Announce Rescheduled Relayer Tour Dates

John Fogerty And Family Perform CCR Classic 'Up Around The Bend'

Earshot Return With Alanis Morissette Cover

Singled Out: Canedy's Warrior