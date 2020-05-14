KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10

(hennemusic) KISS have postponed the tenth edition of the annual KISS Kruise this fall. Originally scheduled to take place October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard the Norwegian Pearl, the band have changed their plans due to the ongoing global health crisis.
"Hey, everybody. I hope you're staying safe and I hope you're staying sane," says Paul Stanley in a newly-released video message alongside one by Gene Simmons. "I have to regrettably tell you that this year's 'Kiss Kruise' is being postponed until next year. We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change, but they haven't. Even if we wanted to do a 'Kiss Kruise' this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn't get the cruise you wanted anyway.
"So 'Kiss Kruise X' will be 'Kiss Kruise X' again. And we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets. The ship is sold out. You don't wanna lose your place."
The 2020 event was to see KISS continue the tradition of the Stardust Theater shows, activities with each member of the band, autograph sessions with artists from the lineup, and much more, with appearances by Queensryche, Ratt and Fozzy, among others.
"We will notify you of the exact new sailing dates, lineup and updated event information just as soon as we have all the details finalized," adds KISS. "We have extended an invitation for all currently booked artists to join us in 2021 and are excited to share our final lineup featuring some returning and new acts for next year.
"As we embark upon rescheduling an entire Summer and Fall season, we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we diligently work to provide you with updated event information as quickly as we can." Watch the video messages from Gene and Paul here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
KISS Waiting To Reschedule Farewell Tour
Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Stitches' Lyric Video
The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic
KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour
KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes
Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group
Last Kiss Goodnight Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday
Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video
Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert- Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series- Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album- KISS- more
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Queen To Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover
Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album
KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10
Yes Announce Rescheduled Relayer Tour Dates
John Fogerty And Family Perform CCR Classic 'Up Around The Bend'
Earshot Return With Alanis Morissette Cover