KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10

(hennemusic) KISS have postponed the tenth edition of the annual KISS Kruise this fall. Originally scheduled to take place October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard the Norwegian Pearl, the band have changed their plans due to the ongoing global health crisis.

"Hey, everybody. I hope you're staying safe and I hope you're staying sane," says Paul Stanley in a newly-released video message alongside one by Gene Simmons. "I have to regrettably tell you that this year's 'Kiss Kruise' is being postponed until next year. We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change, but they haven't. Even if we wanted to do a 'Kiss Kruise' this year, it would probably be canceled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn't get the cruise you wanted anyway.

"So 'Kiss Kruise X' will be 'Kiss Kruise X' again. And we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets. The ship is sold out. You don't wanna lose your place."

The 2020 event was to see KISS continue the tradition of the Stardust Theater shows, activities with each member of the band, autograph sessions with artists from the lineup, and much more, with appearances by Queensryche, Ratt and Fozzy, among others.

"We will notify you of the exact new sailing dates, lineup and updated event information just as soon as we have all the details finalized," adds KISS. "We have extended an invitation for all currently booked artists to join us in 2021 and are excited to share our final lineup featuring some returning and new acts for next year.

"As we embark upon rescheduling an entire Summer and Fall season, we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we diligently work to provide you with updated event information as quickly as we can." Watch the video messages from Gene and Paul here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





