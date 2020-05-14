Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle perform a cover of the 1966 Buffalo Springfield classic, "For What It's Worth", in the sixth and latest installment of the band's "Lockdown Sessions" series.
"OK folks here you go... For What It's Worth!," says the group. "Buffalo Springfield had so much talent in one band. This song is one of our favorites. We really had a blast doing this one and experimenting with visual overdubs."
Written by Stephen Stills, the tune - inspired by civil unrest in the era - reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later added to second pressing of the band's self-titled album debut.
Previous Lockdown Sessions have featured an original jam, "Funky Feng Shui", and versions of classic cuts by The Who, Van Halen, Bob Marley, and AC/DC. Watch the video here.
