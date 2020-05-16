Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Dates

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have announced rescheduled date for their 50th anniversary European tour. Originally planned for this summer, the 50 Heavy Metal Years trek has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As you may already know, many of the European festivals are being postponed due to COVID-19," said Judas Priest recently. "We will post a more detailed statement regarding touring when we have all the facts and information you need. Our fans health and safety will always come first."

"We've been working on production for over a year," explains Rob Halford, "putting together this incredible show for our Priest family and for anybody that wants to come and check out the Priest on our 50th anniversary... Priest has been working hard, as I say, for quite a while now, putting together a really, really spectacular 50th-anniversary show that we hope will give some kind of justice - if justice is the right word - to the legacy of Priest as we hurtle on." See the new dates here.

