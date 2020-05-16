Rolling Stones To Stream Rare Intimate Performances For Extra Licks

The Rolling Stones are going intimate for this week's installment of their Extra Licks streaming series, sharing three performances from a rare theater show.

The legendary band left the stadiums behind on May 20th, 2015 to play the far more intimate Fonda Theater in Hollywood, Ca during their Zip Code Tour.

This week's Extra Licks streams will feature three songs from that show, All Down the Line', 'When The Whip Comes Down' and 'I Can't Turn You Loose'.

The bonus footage will premiere this Sunday, May 17th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET/ 8pm BST. Watch below:





