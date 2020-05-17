Rolling Stones Share Remix Of New Single

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have released a brand new remix of their latest single, "Living In A Ghost Town", by Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok.
The band recently issued the track as their first original new music since "Doom And Gloom" and "One More Shot" were included in the 2012 compilation, "GRRR!"
"So, let's cut a long story short," explained Keith Richards of the original version. "We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then s**t hit the fan; Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it. Stay safe!"
"So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown," added Mick Jagger, "and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now. We've worked on it in isolation ... I hope you like it." Check out the remix and original version here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
