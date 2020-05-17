The Lumineers special Colorado Gives Back event raised over $600,000 that will benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares, which partners with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, and the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Spotify, through their Covid-19 Music Relief project matched all donations, dollar for dollar to MusiCares. Wesley Schultz had this to say about the success of the special event, "Proud to call Colorado my home for the last 10 years, and so grateful to every person who tuned in and donated.
"Thank you to all the Colorado-based musicians, athletes, politicians, and chefs who took part in this fundraiser and special thanks to Spotify and MusiCares. With your help we came together to see that Colorado Gives Back."
Fans can still donate here and watch the special event below:
The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit
The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour- Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video- Rolling Stones Remix New Single- more
Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video
Rolling Stones Share Remix Of New Single
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Deep Purple Share 'Throw My Bones' Rehearsal Footage
The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back
Mae Offshoot Demons Release 'Slow Burn' Video
Sharptooth Release Say Nothing (In The Absence of Content) Video