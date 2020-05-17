The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back

The Lumineers special Colorado Gives Back event raised over $600,000 that will benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares, which partners with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, and the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Spotify, through their Covid-19 Music Relief project matched all donations, dollar for dollar to MusiCares. Wesley Schultz had this to say about the success of the special event, "Proud to call Colorado my home for the last 10 years, and so grateful to every person who tuned in and donated.

"Thank you to all the Colorado-based musicians, athletes, politicians, and chefs who took part in this fundraiser and special thanks to Spotify and MusiCares. With your help we came together to see that Colorado Gives Back."

Fans can still donate here and watch the special event below:





Related Stories

The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit

The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now

More The Lumineers News



