.

The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back

Keavin Wiggins | 05-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Lumineers

The Lumineers special Colorado Gives Back event raised over $600,000 that will benefit the Recording Academy's MusiCares, which partners with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, and the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Spotify, through their Covid-19 Music Relief project matched all donations, dollar for dollar to MusiCares. Wesley Schultz had this to say about the success of the special event, "Proud to call Colorado my home for the last 10 years, and so grateful to every person who tuned in and donated.

"Thank you to all the Colorado-based musicians, athletes, politicians, and chefs who took part in this fundraiser and special thanks to Spotify and MusiCares. With your help we came together to see that Colorado Gives Back."

Fans can still donate here and watch the special event below:


Related Stories


The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back

The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit

The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now

More The Lumineers News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour- Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video- Rolling Stones Remix New Single- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt

Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night

Singled Out: Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down)'s Skin to Skin

Jon Hassell - Vernal Equinox

Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour

Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video

Rolling Stones Share Remix Of New Single

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio

Deep Purple Share 'Throw My Bones' Rehearsal Footage

The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back

Mae Offshoot Demons Release 'Slow Burn' Video

Sharptooth Release Say Nothing (In The Absence of Content) Video