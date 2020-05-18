Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'

Neil Young has announced that he will be releasing his lost 1970s album, entitled "Homegrown", on June 19th. The 12-track effort was recorded in June 1974 and January 1975, but never released.

The original analog stereo mixes from the master tapes have now been restored by John Hanlon, and mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

Young had this to say, "I apologize. This album Homegrown should have been there for you a couple of years after Harvest. It's the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn't listen to it. I wanted to move on.

"So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind....but I should have shared it. It's actually beautiful. That's why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away.

"Levon Helm is drumming on some tracks, Karl T Himmel on others, Emmylou Harris singing on one, Robbie Robertson plays on one. Homegrown contains a narration, several acoustic solo songs never even published or heard until this release and some great songs played with a band of my friends, including Ben Keith - steel and slide - Tim Drummond - bass and Stan Szelest - piano. Anyway, it's coming your way in 2020, the first release from our archive in this new decade. Come with us into 2020 as we bring you the past."

Neil added, "This album is the unheard bridge between Harvest and Comes A Time."





