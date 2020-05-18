Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'

Tool guitarist Adam Jones treated fans to a minute long clip of an early demo version of the song "Descending". The final track ended up on the band's latest album "Fear Inoculum".
Adam had this to say about the clip, "Early comp of what is now descending. Writing music Justin [Chancellor, bass] and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos - then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while DC stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward) Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it 'bluegrass' as a working title).
"We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally. *The two guitar parts are recorded left and right stereo so feel free to try some headphones ~enjoy friends". Check out the clip here.
