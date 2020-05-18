.

Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'

Michael Angulia | 05-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tool

Tool guitarist Adam Jones treated fans to a minute long clip of an early demo version of the song "Descending". The final track ended up on the band's latest album "Fear Inoculum".

Adam had this to say about the clip, "Early comp of what is now descending. Writing music Justin [Chancellor, bass] and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos - then the 3 of us tear them apart like wolves while DC stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward) Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it 'bluegrass' as a working title).

"We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally. *The two guitar parts are recorded left and right stereo so feel free to try some headphones ~enjoy friends". Check out the clip here.


Related Stories


Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Fan That Attended Tool Concert Infected With Coronavirus

Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival

Tour Add New Leg To North American Tour

Tool Win Best Metal Grammy Award

Tool Announce New U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Tool Had Biggest Rock Album Of 2019

Tool Had Close Call With Fire In Recording Studio 2019 In Review

More Tool News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays- Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream- Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert- Neil Young- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town

Singled Out: END's Covet Not

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall

Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt

Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Streaming Full 1983 Concert For MetallicaMondays

Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream

Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour

Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'

Singled Out: END's Covet Not

Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert

Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film

Tool's Adam Jones Shares Early Demo Of 'Descending'