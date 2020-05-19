Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled

Breaking Benjamin broke the bad news to fans via social media that their summer tour with Bush, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks has been canceled.
The band had this to say, "Our summer tour with Bush, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks will unfortunately no longer be taking place.
"If you purchased a ticket or VIP, you will be emailed directly with refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. They will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines.
"For more details, visit LiveNation.com/refund. Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021. We will be back as soon as it's safe to do so!"
