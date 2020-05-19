Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled

Breaking Benjamin broke the bad news to fans via social media that their summer tour with Bush, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks has been canceled.

The band had this to say, "Our summer tour with Bush, Theory Of A Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks will unfortunately no longer be taking place.

"If you purchased a ticket or VIP, you will be emailed directly with refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues. They will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines.

"For more details, visit LiveNation.com/refund. Thank you for understanding, and keep an eye out for tour updates in 2021. We will be back as soon as it's safe to do so!"





Related Stories

Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward

Breaking Benjamin Share New Version Of 'So Cold'

Breaking Benjamin Reimagine Songs With Special Guests

Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Save Yourself'

More Breaking Benjamin News



