Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced that they have cancelled their summer tour of North America. The Juke Box Hero Tour was also set to include Kansas and Europe.

The three month series was scheduled to begin July 9 in Albuquerque, NM on July 9, with shows wrapping up in Austin, TX in mid-September.

The band shared the news on social media, saying, "To all our friends, Foreigner is disappointed to share the inevitable news that our Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour will no longer be taking place."

"We were very much looking forward to seeing you all at what promised to be a memorable evening of classic rock hits with Kansas and Europe this summer," adds founder and guitarist Mick Jones. "We are grateful that so many of you had purchased tickets and we were looking forward to the tour as much as you were. We will get through this together and can't wait to see you all again as soon as safely possible.

"If you have tickets for our Red Rocks show on July 22, please note that this date has been moved to July 22, 2021 as a Foreigner performance with a full orchestra. All tickets for this year's show will be honored.

"We will be announcing the rest of our plans for 2021 shortly, and we hope to see you then!" Read more here.

