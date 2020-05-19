Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced that they have cancelled their summer tour of North America. The Juke Box Hero Tour was also set to include Kansas and Europe.
The three month series was scheduled to begin July 9 in Albuquerque, NM on July 9, with shows wrapping up in Austin, TX in mid-September.
The band shared the news on social media, saying, "To all our friends, Foreigner is disappointed to share the inevitable news that our Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour will no longer be taking place."
"We were very much looking forward to seeing you all at what promised to be a memorable evening of classic rock hits with Kansas and Europe this summer," adds founder and guitarist Mick Jones. "We are grateful that so many of you had purchased tickets and we were looking forward to the tour as much as you were. We will get through this together and can't wait to see you all again as soon as safely possible.
"If you have tickets for our Red Rocks show on July 22, please note that this date has been moved to July 22, 2021 as a Foreigner performance with a full orchestra. All tickets for this year's show will be honored.
"We will be announcing the rest of our plans for 2021 shortly, and we hope to see you then!" Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour Plans
Original Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Explains Retirement
Lou Gramm Wants To Do More Foreigner Reunion Jams
Foreigner Reunite For 'Feels Like The First Time' Performance
Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour
Foreigner Share Video Of Reunion Performance
Original Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm Hospitalized
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Alleges David Gilmour Censorship- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Found Dead- Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled- more
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Singled Out: Satin Nickel's Shadow Of Doubt
Singled Out: Wille Nile's New York At Night
Rammstein Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour Dates
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour
James Taylor and Jackson Brown Announce Rescheduled Tour
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover
Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room
Big Black Delta Releases 'Lord Only Knows' Video