Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle have cancelled their summer US tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled to feature Night Ranger and begin July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL, the three-month series originally included co-headliners Whitesnake, who were recently forced to cancel their 2020 schedule while David Coverdale awaits the opportunity to have hernia surgery.

"We want our fans to know that ticket holders will be emailed directly from the ticketing company with their refund options, including a full refund, so please look out for their communication in the coming days," says Hagar and The Circle. "We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call, but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire circle, which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans.

"We can't wait for the day when we're safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we'll do our best to continue entertaining you with our Lockdown Sessions! Sending Love & Light - Sammy, Michael, Jason & Vic." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





