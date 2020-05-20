(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle have cancelled their summer US tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled to feature Night Ranger and begin July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL, the three-month series originally included co-headliners Whitesnake, who were recently forced to cancel their 2020 schedule while David Coverdale awaits the opportunity to have hernia surgery.
"We want our fans to know that ticket holders will be emailed directly from the ticketing company with their refund options, including a full refund, so please look out for their communication in the coming days," says Hagar and The Circle. "We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call, but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire circle, which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans.
"We can't wait for the day when we're safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we'll do our best to continue entertaining you with our Lockdown Sessions! Sending Love & Light - Sammy, Michael, Jason & Vic." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover
Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video
Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series
Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview
Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour
Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium Tour Postponed- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots- more
Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)
Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour
Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates
Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour