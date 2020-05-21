Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream

(hennemusic) Neil Young delivered a pair of classic songs from 1972's "Harvest" in the latest edition of his home isolation concert series, "Fireside Sessions."

Young performed the title track and the set's second single, "Old Man", from the project, which remains the singer's only chart-topping US album to date.

As Rolling Stone notes, the rocker opened the 30-minute session with a ukulele version of his 2014 "Storytone" tune, "Tumbleweed", before playing the title tune to the forthcoming release of his shelved 70s album, "Homegrown."

Also included was a rare acoustic version of 1969's "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere", and "War Of Man" from 1992's "Harvest Moon." Read more here.

