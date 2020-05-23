Dead and Company To Stream Halloween Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead and Company continue their weekly full concert stream series One More Saturday Night this week by sharing their MSG from Halloween of last year.

The band will be streaming their October 31st, 2019 concert that took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT tonight, May 23th.

The band had this to say, "Memorial Day Weekend just got a little spooky. This week's One More Saturday Night features last year's Halloween show at Madison Square Garden in New York City."

The band is streaming these concerts for free but have asked fans consider making a donation to the MusiCaresCOVID-19 Relief Fund, noting this week that the Spotify will match all donations through their COVID-19 Music Relief project. Donations can be made here.

Watch this week's full show below:





