Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Within Temptation recently released a new single called "Entertain You" and to celebrate we asked Sharon den Adel to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

How 'Entertain You' came about?: We've had a super busy year of touring last year. In November we got together again because we felt that it would be a good idea to start writing again immediately after playing these shows, as we felt we were still in a good writing vibe. And so we did: a lot of demos came out of our creative juices. We worked a few of them out in February and recorded those. The very first one we recorded was actually 'Entertain You'.

Initially we wanted to have some new songs for The Worlds Collide Tour with Evanescence and the Summer festivals, and of course although now everything is postponed, we still felt it was a good idea to release new material: for the fans, because they have something to look forward to during these heavy times, but also for us: because we have been working towards this release and have looked forward to it so much!

The great thing about this song in particular, is that it's nice to release something that you've actually just written, instead of having to wait until the tour starts or an album drops. When you write a new song, it can take up to two or three years for it to get on a record, but now it's great to have written it in November, recorded it in February and release it practically almost immediately. It's great to have a single that's really 'in this moment'.

What the song is about?: There's always a group of people that don't fit in and somehow we always have a need to emphasize that they do not fit in by singling them out, cornering them in all sorts of ways - think of viral videos, fights on the streets et cetera. These people didn't ask to be different, they didn't want to be different: people are just different. And that's beautiful! The beauty is that by being different, these people bring so much color to our society, since our society is so uniform! These people are not here for our entertainment, so we can feel good about ourselves It's time for bit more self reflection in our individualistic society if we want to change something.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





Related Stories

Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'

Within Temptation To Livestream Historic Show

Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Within Temptation To Take New Approach To Releasing Music

Within Temptation Release 'Supernova' Video

Within Temptation Announce North American Tour

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

More Within Temptation News



