Whitesnake Release 'Anything You Want' Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for their 1997 track, "Anything You Want", as the latest preview to the June 19 release of a new collection entitled "The Rock Album."
The song originally surfaced as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the group's ninth studio record, "Restless Heart." "The Rock Album" delivers tracks from over three decades of Whitesnake's career, featuring songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums, including "Still Of The Night", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and the 1987 hit version of "Here I Go Again."
"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes David Coverdale in the liner notes for the package. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs." Watch the video here.
