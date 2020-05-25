The Rolling Stones Stream 2013 Hyde Park Concert Footage

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones continued their new, limited-edition weekly streaming concert series, "Extra Licks", on May 24 with footage from the band's 2013 performances at London's legendary Hyde Park.

Directed by Paul Dugdale as part of the home release, "Sweet Summer Sun - Hyde Park Live", the project captures the band's historic return to the venue - for the first time since 1969 - over the final two nights of their 50 And Counting tour.

"It was a great gig," said Mick Jagger. "It was beautiful with the sun going down over Hyde Park. I can't think of a better way celebrate the Rolling Stones' 50 than doing it on our home patch in front of 100,000 people on a glorious summer night...enjoy it... we certainly did."

"Coming back to Hyde Park was like a full circle being drawn, and the band were in top form," added Keith Richards. "We thought what could be more appropriate than having a great summer in London!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Share Remix Of New Single

Rolling Stones To Stream Rare Intimate Performances For Extra Licks

Rolling Stones Revisit Historic Concert For Extra Licks

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Shares Quarantine Video On Late Night TV

Rolling Stones Launch Extra Licks Streaming Series

Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream

Rolling Stones To Stream Rarities With 'Extra Licks' Series

Rolling Stones Release New Isolation Song 'Living In A Ghost Town'

Rolling Stones Lead Together At Home Album Lineup

More Rolling Stones News



