John Bush Does Quarantine Reunion Jam With Former Anthrax Bandmate

Anthrax star Charlie Benante reunited with former vocalist John Bush for a special quarantine jam of their classic track "Packaged Rebellion".

The song comes from the band's first album that featured Bush on lead vocals, 1993's "Sound Of White Noise" and Benante and Bush teamed up to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the record.

Charlie had this to say, "An intimate version from the Sound Of White Noise album with my friend. Happy anniversary. If you like the song, please just enjoy it for what it is and nothing else." Watch the video below:





