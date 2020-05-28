Rush Release Promo Video For Permanent Waves Super Deluxe Edition

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming an unboxing video for the Super Deluxe Edition of the 40th-anniversary reissues of their 1980 album, "Permanent Waves." Due May 29, the anniversary reissues will also be available in multiple formats, including a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition that presents the original album and all 12 bonus live performances.

The collection includes two CDs and three high-quality 180-gram black vinyl LPs that deliver the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD, along with previously unreleased and newly restored bonus content newly-mixed from the original analog live multi-tracks by original album producer Terry Brown.

The unreleased bonus live tracks come from three stops on the Permanent Waves World Tour: (1) Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England; (2) Hammersmith Odeon in London, England; and (3) Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri.

The set is rounded out with a bunch of goodies, including a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos, reimagined artwork by original album designer Hugh Syme, and an extensive and exclusive 12,000-word essay; a replica of the "Permanent Waves" 1980 official tour program; The Words & Pictures Volume II, a replica of the band's rare 1980 UK-only tour program; a 24x36-inch two-sided wall poster of the original album cover model photo shoot and photos of the band recording at Le Studio; three replica bandmember 1980 tour backstage laminates; three Neil Peart-handwritten lyric sheets for "The Spirit Of Radio," "Entre Nous," and "Natural Science"; and a 20-page 5x7-inch notepad emblazoned with Le Studio letterhead. Watch the video here.

