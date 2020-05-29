Korn and Faith No More Coheadline Tour Cancelled

Korn and Faith No More will not be hitting the road together this summer for a coheadlining tour, organizers announced that the trek has official been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trek was to feature support from Scars On Broadway and Helmet. Organizers had this to say, "The Korn & Faith No More Summer Tour will unfortunately no longer be taking place. It is with heavy hearts that we came to this decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our fans, crew, and fellow artists.

"Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options, including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation Concerts venues + they will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Thank you for your patience and understanding."





Related Stories

Korn And Faith No More Announce Summer Tour

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More Add Stadium Date

Korn Launch New Video Docuseries

Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour

Korn's David Silveria Returns With BI-AS

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Jonathan Davis Reveals Inspiration For Korn's 'The Nothing'

Korn Stream New Song And Announce 'The Nothing' Album

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

More Korn News



