Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans to launch a series of official bootlegs. The project will see the rocker deliver official versions of widely-circulated, fan-sourced recordings of live performances that have been available on the bootleg market for years.
Young previewed the series with artwork from a bootleg of an early 1970s solo concert. "'I'm Happy That Y'all Came Down' is a bootleg that has been circulating for almost 50 years," writes the singer on his Neil Young Archives site. "Rubber Dubber put it out in 1971. It's an audience recording of a solo show at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion February 1st of that year.
"The big difference with this NYA Official Bootleg and many in the Official Bootleg series will be that the music is coming from our original master tapes."
"We have ripped off all of the original art from the bootlegs, continuing the tradition," adds Young. "No expense will be spared. The only thing different will be the radically better sound from our masters.
"We are going full bore with our series right now, so write letters in to me with your favorite bootlegs and we will find them and use the best audio we can locate, either from the NYA vaults or somewhere else. Watch for this coming soon. We are building it starting today." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream
Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'
Neil Young Releases New Fireside Session
Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance
Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release 'Shut It Down 2020' video
Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream
Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series
Neil Young Live Streaming From Home During Pandemic
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70- Dead $ Company- Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Chuck Billy- Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video- Rolling Stones- more
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70
Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night
Korn and Faith No More Coheadline Tour Cancelled
Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series
Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour
Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy
KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video