.

Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video

Dark Tranquillity have released a music video for their new single "The Dark Unbroken." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Moment", which is set to hit stores on November 20th.

The band had this to say about the new clip, "Filmed in the heart of Gothenburg with renowned TV/film director Erik Eger (Thicker Than Water, One Hundred Years Of Evil), 'The Dark Unbroken' shows the city as we've seen it this year and it reflects our longing to be back on a stage together.

"Shot in part at the beautiful Stora Teatern that has stood in the center of town since 1859, this serves as a transition to our upcoming streamed live show from the very same stage on November 21. More info on this to follow. But until then, enjoy 'The Dark Unbroken.'" Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video

Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single

Dark Tranquillity Part Ways With Cofounding Member

Satyricon and Dark Tranquillity Added To In Flames Music Festival



More Dark Tranquillity News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story- Why Gilby Clarke Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion- Evanescence, Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament

5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains

Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen's Son Calls Out Magazine Over Cover Story

Why Gilby Clarke Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam

Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover

Metallica Share Video For Live & Acoustic Event

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Releasing Christmas Song

Korn and P.O.D. Supergroup Stillwell Release 'Could've Sworn' Video

Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video

Singled Out: Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche's Get The Better