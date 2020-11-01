Dark Tranquillity Release 'The Dark Unbroken' Video

Dark Tranquillity have released a music video for their new single "The Dark Unbroken." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Moment", which is set to hit stores on November 20th.
The band had this to say about the new clip, "Filmed in the heart of Gothenburg with renowned TV/film director Erik Eger (Thicker Than Water, One Hundred Years Of Evil), 'The Dark Unbroken' shows the city as we've seen it this year and it reflects our longing to be back on a stage together.
"Shot in part at the beautiful Stora Teatern that has stood in the center of town since 1859, this serves as a transition to our upcoming streamed live show from the very same stage on November 21. More info on this to follow. But until then, enjoy 'The Dark Unbroken.'" Watch the video below:
