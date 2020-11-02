.

Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry Lead Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class Of 2020

Keavin Wiggins | 11-02-2020

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame have announced that the 2020 inductees will be Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham.

Due to the pandemic there will not be an induction event and instead all five of the class of 2020 will be inducted during the "50-51" edition of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Music City Center, along with the class of 2021.

The organization's board of directors chairperson Sarah Cates had this to say, "This year marks our 50th year to welcome a new class into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And although our year has looked different, we couldn't be more excited to continue our commitment and core mission by announcing the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

"It's our great honor today to welcome our class of 2020: Kent Blazy and Brett James in the songwriter category; Spooner Oldham in the veteran songwriter category, Steve Earle as our songwriter/artist and Bobbie Gentry as our veteran songwriter/artist."




