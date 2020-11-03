American Teeth Get Fearless And Release 'Batted Out' Video With Twin XL

American Teeth have released a new music video for their track "Barred Out (Feat. Twin XL)", to celebrate the big news that they have inked a world wide deal with Fearless Records.
The band had this to say, "'Barred Out' is about ending a relationship and wondering if you made the right decision because the emotions of the aftermath are so strong that you want to numb them out completely.
"This all came up in a session while writing with Cameron from TWIN XL. We've written somewhat frequently together for other artists, but this was our first time writing for American Teeth.
"He cut the vocal for the pre-chorus, and after hearing how good he sounded on it, we decided it would be dope to have him stay on the track!" Watch the video below:
AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'- Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'- Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making Album- more
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'
Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'
Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford
Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Coming As 3-Disc Set
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Holiday Special Event and Release Video
Death Dealer Release 'Running With The Wolves' Video
Marillion Offshoot Marathon Release 'This Time' Video
Bleed The Sky Stream New Song 'The Devil Will See You Now'