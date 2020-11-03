Bleed The Sky Stream New Song 'The Devil Will See You Now'

Bleed The Sky have released their brand new single "The Devil Will See You Now (TDWSYN)" and they have also details just how difficult the track was to put together..

They explain, "This song was written, scrapped, re-written, scrapped again, put on the shelf for months, then finally revisited, reconstructed, re-recorded and now ready for release! We poured our highest levels of aggressive songwriting into this one, and loved every second of it.

"Lyrically, this song is a very deliberate stand against anyone who has ever harmed an innocent. There is a special place in hell for anyone who preys on the young, and it especially strikes a nerve with us when predators are people of [faith]". Check out the song below:

