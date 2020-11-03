Bleed The Sky have released their brand new single "The Devil Will See You Now (TDWSYN)" and they have also details just how difficult the track was to put together..
They explain, "This song was written, scrapped, re-written, scrapped again, put on the shelf for months, then finally revisited, reconstructed, re-recorded and now ready for release! We poured our highest levels of aggressive songwriting into this one, and loved every second of it.
"Lyrically, this song is a very deliberate stand against anyone who has ever harmed an innocent. There is a special place in hell for anyone who preys on the young, and it especially strikes a nerve with us when predators are people of [faith]". Check out the song below:
Bleed The Sky Announce First Album and Headline Tour In A Decade
AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'- Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'- Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making Album- more
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
AC/DC Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Shot In The Dark'
Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'
Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford
Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Coming As 3-Disc Set
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Holiday Special Event and Release Video
Death Dealer Release 'Running With The Wolves' Video
Marillion Offshoot Marathon Release 'This Time' Video
Bleed The Sky Stream New Song 'The Devil Will See You Now'