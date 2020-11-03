Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has topped the charts in 11 countries with his new album, "Letter To You" and also scored No. 2 spots in the US, Canada, Finland and Germany in its opening week.

The New Jersey rocker's 20th studio effort debuts at No. 1 the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and across Europe - including Austria, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Springsteen's impact in the US goes beyond the No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200, as the album enters at No. 1 on the Albums Chart, No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, and No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts.

"Letter To You" was recorded live with the E Street Band over five days last year at Springsteen's home studio, and includes nine recent compositions as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, previously unreleased songs from the 1970s: "Janey Needs A Shooter," "If I Was The Priest" and "Song For Orphans."

The recording sessions were captured in a feature-length documentary film, "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You," that was released by Apple Original Films and premiered on Apple TV+ simultaneous with the album release on October 23. Watch the "Letter To You" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

