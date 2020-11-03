The Goo Goo Dolls have released a music video for their new song "This Is Christmas" and have announced that they will be presenting a special augmented reality movie musical.
The video is for one of the two brand new original tracks that are featured in the veteran band's brand new "It's Christmas All Over" album, that also features them taking on some Christmas classics.
The band will be playing songs from the album for the very first time during their first-ever Augmented Reality Movie Musical "It's Christmas All Over" in partnership with the live-streaming music platform FanTracks, which will be taking place next month. Watch the new video below:
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Holiday Special Event and Release Video
