Judas Priest Taking Unusual Steps On Making New Album Says Halford

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is sharing an update on the progress the legendary metal band is making on the follow-up to the their 2018 album, "Firepower"
"We had some great writing sessions in the early part of this year until the world came to a stop in late March," Halford tells Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, Iowa. "I came back here to Phoenix just to chill and relax for a bit, and get ready for another writing session, because that's what we need to do as a band. You make a bunch of work and then you walk away from it, and then you go back to it later and re-analyze it and continue the growth of the record.
"We're still putting bits and pieces together. It's an unusual way of making a record, but we're not the only band that's going through this situation in terms of creativity. You can't let this pandemic stop you; you've gotta try and still get as much out of life as you can."
"Firepower" earned the legendary UK outfit their highest-charting US album when it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
