Emmure frontman co-founder Frankie Palmeri has taken to social media to explain why the band quietly shut down their Patreon just six months after launching it.
Palmeri tweeted, "To the 40 people who signed up to the Emmure patreon. This has been a difficult year, for many reasons and it just became impossible to follow through with content.
"Shutting down the page became the ethical thing to do. We tried something and it failed. Sorry and thank you." A short time later he added, "Not sure what more there is to say. Try to practice having compassion and empathy. Good luck to you all. Peace."
Emmure Release 'Thunder Mouth' Video
As I Lay Dying Play First Show In Five Years- The Cramps' Nick Knox Dead At 60- Marilyn Manson A Lost Boy- Emmure Offshoot Painless- More
Emmure Members Return With New Band Painless
Emmure Release 'Ice Man Confessions' Video
There Is A Wealth Of Unreleased Van Halen Material- The Offspring Release Their First Christmas Song- Guns N' Roses Star Guests On Act Of Denial's New Album- more
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
There Is A Wealth Of Unreleased Van Halen Material
The Offspring Release Their First Christmas Song
Guns N' Roses Star Guests On Act Of Denial's New Album
Emmure Frontman Explains Why They Shut Down Patreon
Singled Out: Ben de la Cour's Shadowland
Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'
Neil Young Streams Unreleased 1975 Version Of 'Powderfinger'
Singled Out: Janie May's Balance Me