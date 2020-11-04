.

Emmure Frontman Explains Why They Shut Down Patreon

Keavin Wiggins | 11-04-2020

Emmure frontman co-founder Frankie Palmeri has taken to social media to explain why the band quietly shut down their Patreon just six months after launching it.

Palmeri tweeted, "To the 40 people who signed up to the Emmure patreon. This has been a difficult year, for many reasons and it just became impossible to follow through with content.

"Shutting down the page became the ethical thing to do. We tried something and it failed. Sorry and thank you." A short time later he added, "Not sure what more there is to say. Try to practice having compassion and empathy. Good luck to you all. Peace."




