Neil Young Streams Unreleased 1975 Version Of 'Powderfinger'

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming audio of an unreleased 1975 version of his classic track, "Powderfinger", as the latest preview to the November 20 release of "Neil Young Archives Volume 2 (1972-1976)."

The early, extended take was recorded four years before the song first surfaced on 1979's "Rust Never Sleeps", and was recorded during the period when Young had reformed Crazy Horse for sessions for the "Zuma" album.

The version appears on the "Dume" portion of the forthcoming 10-disc box set alongside a number of other unreleased material and tracks from "Zuma."

Available exclusively via the Neil Young Archives site, the package also presents new unreleased versions of other material and the recently-issued trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night" record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things. Check out the song stream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

